But aside from all that, you seem to be very touchy and hostile. Why so tense?. Re: Most people “felt like” Alabama was the best team. Now because of whiny fans who think their team was better than one of the top 4 we need a playoff expansion? People need to get real. The goal was never to rank 1-4. Oh by the way would still be debatable under any sized playoff scenario because, once again, all paths are not the same. The goal is to rank number 1. The goal is to produce an undisputed national champion and the playoff has never failed to do that.