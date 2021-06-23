Des Moines Pop-Up Blood Drive will be at Grace Lutheran Church on June 29-30

Our local blood supply is running on empty, and Bloodworks Northwest is calling on you to pump up the community by donating this summer at a local Blood Drive.

The City of Des Moines and Grace Lutheran Church are partnering to help with this EMERGENCY BLOOD SHORTAGE with a Pop-Up Blood Drive on Thursday, June 29, and Friday, June 30, 2021.

“Every donation is critically needed!”

Donating blood is an essential and encouraged activity critical to sustaining community healthcare, especially during emergencies. Your one-hour donation appointment is a safe action to support local hospitals and patients. Pop-Up Donor Centers are being conducted in accordance with social distancing guidelines.

WHERE: Grace Lutheran Church (22975 24th Ave. South, Des Moines; map below)

WHEN: Thursday, June 29 & Friday, June 30, 2021.

RSVP: Please sign up here or call our Contact Center at 1-800-398-7888, ext. 1

Support your community and win fantastic prizes from our Pacific Northwest sports legends and personalities, visit https://savemorelivesgiveblood.org/

Book your appointment here.