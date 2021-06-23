Surgical Technology Students at A-B Tech have 100 Percent Pass Rate

Fourth Year in a Row for National Credentialing Exam. A-B Tech Surgical Technology students achieved a 100 percent pass rate on their national credentialing exam for the fourth year in a row. “With the exception of one year, when we had one unsuccessful first attempt, the students have always had a 100% pass rate on this exam. Graduates of the A-B Tech program have also had a 100 percent job placement rate, graduate and employer satisfaction rate since the inception of the program,” said Program Chair Robin Keith.