LEGAL NOTICE LONG LAKE TOWNSHI...

LEGAL NOTICE LONG LAKE TOWNSHIP A Special Meeting of the Long Lake Township Board of Trustees was called to order on June 15, 2021 at 9:00 am at Long Lake Township Hall, 8870 North Long Lake Rd., Traverse City, MI. Board Members attending: Mehney, Wheelock, Lemcool, Schaub, Hoffman&Rademaker. Wagner, absent, excused. APPROVED: 1. Consent Calendar 2. Agenda as presented 3. Res. No. 06-21/22-13, Salary Resolution 4. Res. No. 06-21/22-14, Depository Resolution 5. Res. No. 06-21/22-15, Gen. Appropriations Act. 6. Long Lake Twp. Meeting Schedule for 2021-2022 7. Budget Amendments as reviewed. This meeting was adjourned at 9:17 am. This is a synopsis of the minutes of the meeting held. A full text of same is available from Carol A. Hoffman, Clerk, 8870 North Long Lake Rd., Traverse City, MI or at longlaketownship.com Carol A. Hoffman, Clerk LONG LAKE TOWNSHIP 231/946-2249 clerk@longlaketownship.com June 23, 2021-1T569272.