Lenapah, OK

Lenapah Volunteer Fire Department Holding Fundraiser Event

By Sunrise Reporter
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lenapah Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its annual fundraising event over the Fourth of July weekend. On Saturday, July 3rd, pulled pork sandwiches will be served for a $6 donation beginning at dusk and there will be a fireworks display to follow at Lenapah’s old baseball field. District Three Commissioner for Washington County, Mike Dunlap talks about how important fundraisers and donations such as these have been in the past.

