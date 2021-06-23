Cancel
Business Report: Unemployment by island

By HNN Staff
hawaiinewsnow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorimoto Asia Waikiki reopens on Friday. The original Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto cooked up some delicious food. Sunrise Sports: Trae Young's swagger, Ronaldo makes history. Trae Young explains his shimmy. Cristiano Ronaldo makes history with his 109th international soccer goal. Sunrise Interviews. Oahu median home prices could reach $1 million...

www.hawaiinewsnow.com
Economy
Reuters

As Thai tourist island reopens, small businesses say left behind

PHUKET, Thailand (Reuters) - As Thailand’s government prepares to celebrate its reopening to foreign tourists this week, many businesses on the holiday island of Phuket aren’t so enthusiastic about the return of visitors. Phuket is a pilot programme for Thailand’s reboot of a tourism industry gutted by the pandemic, allowing...
Economy

Slow tourism start on Greek island but businesses optimistic

KOKKARI, Greece (AP) — The picturesque seaside village of Kokkari on the Greek island of Samos is unusually quiet for this time of year. Sunbeds on its long pebble beach lie mostly empty; customers …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...
Rochester, NYwxxinews.org

Business Report: Business is starting to pick up

A new monthly survey of business leaders in New York state (from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York) shows that business activity continues to pick up. Have you seen the new hotel in Rochester's East End? The Courtyard by Marriott will have its official grand opening this week. Plus,...
Real Estate

Business Report: Maui home prices

We can't get enough of the "Friends" cast now that they had their reunion. They joined James Corden for a special Carpool Karaoke. In this SmartMoney Monday, Brandi Smith, from Bank of Hawaii, shares tips on borrowing money. Sunrise Interviews. Jocelyn Alo has plans to get her masters degree and...
Economy

Ending extra unemployment benefits to aid businesses trying to normalize operations

This is a column by Charlie Harper, publisher of GeorgiaPol.com and executive director of PolicyBEST. If you ever want to meet someone who truly works for a living, befriend a restaurant server on the breakfast shift. Whether they work at a local establishment or one of the national chains, you’ll usually find someone who not only has to be presentable and functional at an unholy hour, but must endure hours of physical labor in exchange for tips that are a percentage of the least expensive meal of the day.
Income Tax

Rhode Island business climate – time for a change

Business leaders from across the state held a press conference recently to address proposed tax legislation and the impact it would have on Rhode Island’s business climate. The group had a unified message for the General Assembly – this is not the time to raise taxes. Taxing PPP forgiveness or increasing income taxes on business owners as we recover from the worst crisis we will ever face creates serious long-term consequences. 98.9 percent of the businesses in Rhode Island are small businesses employing more than 50 percent of the workforce. In other words, small businesses and pass-through entities (sole proprietorships, partnerships, limited liability companies, and S-corporations) will be disproportionately impacted by these proposals; pass-through entities are becoming a dominant business structure in the state.
Sutter, CA
Appeal-Democrat

Business organizations call for changes to unemployment benefits

Ahead of the state’s reopening earlier this week, a group consisting of 20 business organizations from around California sent a joint letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom calling for the state to address concerns raised by employers that enhanced federal and state unemployment benefits are stalling economic recovery by incentivizing job seekers to stay home rather than accept available jobs.
Economy

Unemployed rolls shrink faster in states that cut federal benefit: report

The unemployment rolls are shrinking faster in states that have axed federally boosted payments as the economic carnage from the COVID-19 pandemic eases, a new report said. The 21 states that have ended or will end the beefed-up payments in June saw a 13.8 percent drop since mid-May in the number of people receiving unemployment benefits, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
Economy

NC Just Reported a 4.8% Unemployment Rate, Beating The National Average

North Carolina just reported its lowest unemployment number in over a year in May’s Unemployment Report. We also recorded a substantially lower unemployment rate of 4.8% than the national average of 5.8%. According to the report:. “North Carolina’s May 2021 unemployment rate decreased 8.7 percentage points from a year ago....
Construction
Axios

America’s trillion-dollar concrete bill is coming due

Concrete construction no longer lasts thousands of years, like the Pantheon in Rome. Instead, its lifespan is roughly 50-100 years, thanks to the way in which modern concrete is reinforced. Why it matters: That means a multi-trillion-dollar bill is coming due right around now, in the form of concrete construction...
Internet

Business Report: Is Facebook a monopoly?

Chicago Bulls' hall of famer Scottie Pippen says his former coach Phil Jackson is racist. What's Trending: Credit union employees say 'Soup, there it is!'. In what's trending, we compare Hawaii to Venice as a tourist destination. We reveal the super high price of cherries in Japan. Lastly, we show you why Hawaii State Federal Credit Union employees are saying, "Soup, there it is!"
Surfside, FL
J. Harris

Surfside Condo Collapse

Early Thursday morning, Mike Stratton awoke to the sound of his cellphone ringing. It was his wife, Cassie Stratton, on the other end, speaking frantically about their condo building shaking. She told him she saw a sinkhole out her window where the pool used to be. Then the line went dead. Source: Miami Herald.
Economy

Local Businesses Report Worker Shortage

There is a shortage of available workers willing to work in local establishments, indicative of the workforce shortage plaguing the country in the wake of a strong economic recovery, and despite a year of partial shutdowns due to COVID-19. More than ever, local business windows display a plea for help,...
Oklahoma City, OK

OESC reports decreases in initial and continued unemployment claims

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) reports decreases in both the initial and continued unemployment claims’ four-week moving average, with initial claims decreasing. The agency also prepares to host its career fairs this June as federal unemployment benefits come to an end. “Last week, we saw a...