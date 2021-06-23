The Best Sous Vide Machines for Your Money

Ralph Waldo Emmerson warned that you should beware of any enterprise that requires new clothes (via BrainyQuote). Well, you may not need new clothes to sous vide (though an apron couldn't hurt), but you're definitely going to need some new equipment. Sous vide is French for "under vacuum," and it's a method of cooking that was once reserved for professional kitchens and fancy food fanatics, according to Bon Appétit. The reason for this wasn't based on culinary chops, so to speak – sous vide cooking is actually quite simple. It's just that sous vide is the ideal method for cooking a lot of food (say, a restaurant full of steaks) efficiently and consistently, so it was practiced mostly in professional kitchens, not amateur ones. Well, that, and sous vide machines themselves used to cost a ton.