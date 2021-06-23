Special Weather Statement issued for Gilchrist, Southern Columbia, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Gilchrist; Southern Columbia; Suwannee SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN GILCHRIST...SOUTHWESTERN COLUMBIA AND SOUTHERN SUWANNEE COUNTIES UNTIL 545 PM EDT * At 446 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles northeast of Perry to 7 miles southwest of Ichetucknee Spring. Movement was east at 15 mph. * Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with these storms. * Locations impacted include Fort White, Obrien, Luraville, Branford and Hildreth.