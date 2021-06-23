Special Weather Statement issued for Covington by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 10:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Covington A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES SOUTHEASTERN COVINGTON COUNTY UNTIL 415 PM CDT At 343 PM CDT, the strong thunderstorm was located over Florala, moving east at 10 mph. Wind gusts in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Florala and Lockhart.