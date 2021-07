This is part of a series of player reviews from the 2020-21 season. To find the remainder of the series, please click here. Okay. So, at least the season from hell wasn’t for nothing. I mean, who isn’t happy with how the Draft Lottery went? Everyone here at RR was ecstatic and I even almost gave my mom heart attack when I heard NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum announce that Golden State would be receiving the seventh pick. Just so you know, she’s safe. But, she’s still a little upset that I let out a loud and resounding “YES”, which was then followed up by me dancing around like David Bowie and Mick Jagger on Dancing In The Streets … with that being said, she’s completely within her senses to feel that way. If you don’t know what I’m talking about, this is all you need: