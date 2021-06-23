Sergio Romo dropped his pants on the field so umpires could check for sticky stuff
Major League Baseball began cracking down this week on enforcement of their foreign-substances ban. That means umpires are checking pitchers regularly throughout the game for tar or tack or sunscreen hidden anywhere such as their glove or cap or belt or uniform. Every pitcher who appears in the game must be inspected at least once, and nobody can use anything except the rosin bag available on the mound.www.athleticsnation.com