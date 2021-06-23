Dunkin’ Is Testing Kombucha & Coconut Water Cold Brew This Summer

A little cold brew, a little coconut water, and a scoop of almond butter are just a few of the star ingredients that comprise the winner of our 2019 VegNews Best Vegan Smoothie Ever Contest. It was love at first sip for VegNews’ editors, who immediately knew they were tasting a blend unlike any other. Congratulations to VegNews’ reader Christina Zapata, who not only gets major bragging rights for creating the Best Vegan Smoothie Ever, but will be receiving an Ultimate Smoothie Kit from our friends at Solgar (complete with three large tubs of Spoonfuls Vegan Protein Nutritional Powder in Vanilla Chai, Chocolate Coconut, and Mixed Berry—plus a super-handy, portable blender and fun smoothie swag!). Thank you to all of our smoothie-loving readers who entered their favorite recipes!