Dunkin’ Is Testing Kombucha & Coconut Water Cold Brew This Summer
Dunkin’ is here to quench your thirst with some non-coffee sips that sound so refreshing. On the heels of releasing Coconut and Lemonade Refreshers, the Boston-based chain announced some new test items that are so perfect for summer. Tea stans will be happy to know Dunkin’ is testing kombucha for summer 2021, as well as a new Dunkin’ Cold Brew made with coconut water. Here’s everything you need to know about these summer test items.www.elitedaily.com