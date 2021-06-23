Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Dunkin’ Is Testing Kombucha & Coconut Water Cold Brew This Summer

Elite Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDunkin’ is here to quench your thirst with some non-coffee sips that sound so refreshing. On the heels of releasing Coconut and Lemonade Refreshers, the Boston-based chain announced some new test items that are so perfect for summer. Tea stans will be happy to know Dunkin’ is testing kombucha for summer 2021, as well as a new Dunkin’ Cold Brew made with coconut water. Here’s everything you need to know about these summer test items.

www.elitedaily.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold Brew#Iced Coffee#Kombucha#Bacteria#Food Drink#Beverages#Electrobrew#Smoked Vanilla#Sweet Cold Foam#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Kansas City, MOkshb.com

Summer kick-off with Cold Stone Creamery

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Cold Stone Creamery is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content. It's officially Summer! What better way to beat the heat than with a delicious and cold ice cream treat from Cold Stone Creamery? We check out the new flavors and the old favorites!
Food & DrinksPopular Mechanics

The 10 Best Cold-Brew Coffee Makers

Rich and powerful home-brewed cold coffee can be made at home, with the right machine. Instead of just icing hot coffee, the two main ways of cold-brewing coffee take longer. The long process creates a naturally sweeter, richer and more chocolatey flavor, with a balanced acidity that is easier on your stomach. Cold brew can also be made and stored in batches for up to two weeks.
DrinksFast Company

Dunkin’, Sonic, and Vera Wang want your summer to be extremely bubbly

“Party in your mouth” is the unofficial theme of beverages this summer. Dunkin’ is offering up a fun sensory experience on your tongue with Popping Bubbles, the chain’s new strawberry bubbles. They can be added into any cold or frozen drinks and burst in your mouth. This is not the...
Restaurantsnevadabusiness.com

Something Is Popping at Dunkin’: Popping Bubbles Burst Onto the Menu for Summer

LAS VEGAS – This summer, Dunkin’ is at the center of “pop” culture. As Americans finally break out of their personal bubbles, Popping Bubbles – one of Dunkin’s most outrageously fun new beverage experiences – pops onto the menu. The brand today shared that Popping Bubbles will burst onto the scene beginning June 23 at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide, serving up an exciting new sipping sensation for the season.
RecipesRedbook

27 Cold Appetizers For Easy Summer Entertaining

Easy, filling, and perfect at room temperature - nothing says cocktail party like some deviled eggs!. The ancients were onto something, and this homemade hummus is WAY better than store bought. Rubbing the toasted bread with garlic imparts tons of flavor into the tiny toasts. Having guests? Perfect. This recipe...
Tampa, FLmynews13.com

Kombucha tap room brews a unique business model for the region

Best friends Phil Smith, Daniel Andresen and Bryan Griffin opened Flower Crown Kombucha in Tampa Heights earlier this year. Flower Crown Kombucha is located on N. Franklin Street in Tampa. Their tea is brewed, sweetened, and then flows into giant tanks to ferment. “We use an organic black Assam tea...
Restaurantsfairfieldcitizenonline.com

Dunkin' Reveals Unexpected 'Popping' New Menu Item for Summer

As summer wages onward, many restaurant chains and fast food joints are rolling out new menu items to help leave customers refreshed and satisfied. It’s been a year of needing to get creative for many chains as loss of sales amid the pandemic has left many struggling to get back to a normal, solid footing.
Food & DrinksElite Daily

Here’s How Dunkin's Coconut Refresher & Starbucks' Pink Drink Compare

Summertime calls for plenty of cool, refreshing beverages. Although Nitro Cold Brew from Dunkin’ or Starbucks is probably one of your go-to’s, sometimes you aren’t in the mood for coffee-based sips. Enter smooth, iced coconut milk refreshers, which blend fruity, tropical vibes with caffeine. There are similar options at Starbucks and Dunkin, so if you’re unsure which drink you want to choose, you may want to know how Dunkin’s Coconut Refresher versus Starbucks’ Pink Drink compares with ingredients caffeine, price, and flavor.
InstagramThrillist

Why Cactus Water Is, In Fact, Better Than Coconut Water

And nutritionists agree with us. Let’s be real: coconut water was never really that good. Drinkable and necessary for a bad hangover, yes. But save for the health benefits, it doesn’t have what it takes to be my drink of choice. Luckily, there’s another superfood extract on the horizon—cactus water.
RecipesGoshen News

A cold concoction perfect for summer nights

Summer is synonymous with many things. Vacations, warm weather and al fresco dining are part and parcel of many people's summertime routines. Another beloved routine is enjoying a cold beverage on a warm summer evening. As summer breezes invite scores of people outside to relax on their patios, decks or balconies, a cold beverage can be just what's needed to take such relaxing nights one step further. The following recipe for "Summer Cantaloupe" from Andrew Schloss' "Homemade Liqueurs and Infused Spirits" (Storey Publishing) is easily whipped up and can go a long way toward making summer evenings especially sweet.
Food & DrinksQSR magazine

Dunkin' Launches Cool New Brews in Summer Lineup

Dunkin’ continues to go bold on cold this season, brewing a batch of new iced beverages perfect for every summer adventure and escape. The brand introduced its new sun-sational selection of summer sips, launching Sunrise Batch Iced Coffee, Smoked Vanilla Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam, and Smoked Vanilla Iced Latte at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide. For even more exciting and innovative choices, new ElectroBrew and Kombucha drinks are now on the menu at Dunkin’ restaurants in select markets as well.
Recipesvegnews.com

Vegan Banana, Almond Butter, and Cold Brew Smoothie

A little cold brew, a little coconut water, and a scoop of almond butter are just a few of the star ingredients that comprise the winner of our 2019 VegNews Best Vegan Smoothie Ever Contest. It was love at first sip for VegNews’ editors, who immediately knew they were tasting a blend unlike any other. Congratulations to VegNews’ reader Christina Zapata, who not only gets major bragging rights for creating the Best Vegan Smoothie Ever, but will be receiving an Ultimate Smoothie Kit from our friends at Solgar (complete with three large tubs of Spoonfuls Vegan Protein Nutritional Powder in Vanilla Chai, Chocolate Coconut, and Mixed Berry—plus a super-handy, portable blender and fun smoothie swag!). Thank you to all of our smoothie-loving readers who entered their favorite recipes!
DrinksBevNET.com

Aprch And Ty Williams Release Sparkling CBD Water In Coconut And Papaya

Artwork by mixed media artist Ty Williams is featured on Vol. 1 of Aprch’s Artist Series and new summer-inspired flavor of Aprch CBD Sparkling Water, Coconut + Papaya. Focusing primarily on the sea and coastline as his subject, Ty’s label design brings his signature simple, breezy and whimsical artwork reminiscent of swaying tropical palms. The aroma of coconut and sweetness of papaya tastes like the tropics, and 30mg of Broad Spectrum hemp extract and L-Theanine deliver vacation-like relaxation.
Food & Drinksbrandeating.com

Dunkin' Adds New Popping Bubbles for a Limited Time for Summer 2021

Dunkin' welcomes new, limited-time Popping Bubbles (AKA popping boba) as an optional add-on at participating locations nationwide this summer. The strawberry-flavored liquid-filled small bubbles are meant to burst in your mouth as you slurp them up with a new pink-and-orange, wide paper straw that will come with all Popping Bubble beverages.
NutritionPosted by
Glamour

Is Coconut Water Good for You? 4 Benefits of Coconut Water

It seems like coconut water is suddenly everywhere. So, you might be wondering: is coconut water good for you? Yes, it is! The benefits of coconut water are many: It’s a rich source of potassium and electrolytes, plus an excellent hydrator. What you might not know is that coconut water...
Los Angeles, CAla-story.com

Dunkin’ Donuts Has New Brews + Sips to Keep Your Summer Cool + Tasty!

To sweeten this news even further, throughout Southern and Central California (Bakersfield, Fresno, Los Angeles/Orange County, Palm Springs, San Diego and Santa Barbara) guests can pair their Dunkin’ coffees with an array of 6 NEW donuts exclusive to the West Coast. New flavors, available just in Southern and Central California, include.
Drinkskentlive.news

First look: Smirnoff Coconut Vodka we all need to try summer 2021

So, Bottle Club have us covered for coconut flavoured spirits this summer. We are particularly excited about the prospect of a coconut vodka- it sounds like a winning summer vibe to us to be honest. With Smirnoff being a mainstream vodka brand which we think is probably one of the...