Scarlett Johansson Adapting An Iconic Disney Ride To The Big Screen
Scarlett Johansson has been in Hollywood for a long time. Now, as a 36-year-old actress, producer, and Oscar-nominee with a long career at Marvel, she’s at the top of her game. It’s a prime time for her to make a deal with Disney, which is apparently something the studio would agree with as well. According to Collider, Scarlett Johansson is now set to both star in and produce Tower of Terror, a movie for Disney based on their popular ride for thrill-seekers, where riders climb into an elevator that suddenly drops.www.giantfreakinrobot.com