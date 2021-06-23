Williamsburg Gets Its First Hasidic Art Gallery

A new art gallery opened in New York City last week in an uncommon location — the deep bowels of the Jewish Satmar community of Williamsburg, Brooklyn. In a festive ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 15, Shtetl Gallery became Williamsburg’s first-ever Hasidic fine art gallery. It opened its doors for the first time with a group exhibition of seven Hasidic artists from New York and beyond. The opening was attended by a jubilant crowd of artists and art lovers from the community, local dignitaries, and surprise guests like NYC mayoral candidate Eric Adams and Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez. Founded by artist Zalmen Glauber, the space operates with a mission to challenge common perceptions of his community as an insular, ultra-conservative collective frozen in time.