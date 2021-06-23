Vamigas Founders Ann Dunning and Christina Kelmon Explain What 'Decolonizing Skincare' Really Means

New makeup brand launches can feel exhausting these days, but sometimes there are exceptions. Especially when it comes to the legendary Italian fashion house Valentino. Even the most jaded beauty fan has to be a little bit curious. Valentino is the latest luxury fashion label to enter the cosmetics market, following the debut of Gucci Beauty and Hermès in 2019 and 2020, respectively. Sometimes a brand debut means playing it safe, with only a few products being released at first. But Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli did not come to play. The brand went full steam ahead, launching products in practically every category, including a 40-shade foundation offering (pretty much a requirement these days) and products with unique features (a double-ended eyeliner). And to ensure a truly inclusive shade range, Valentino did its homework, surveying 5,000 women across every continent.