Vamigas Founders Ann Dunning and Christina Kelmon Explain What 'Decolonizing Skincare' Really Means
In 2021, most of us realize the importance of giving credit where it’s due. Whether it’s acknowledging streetwear’s roots in Black culture or respecting the history of Mahjong, paying heed to the origin and context of the products we purchase, wear and use is imperative. A white person wearing a durag or launching a line of “trendy” Mahjong sets are fairly obvious examples of things not to do, but when it comes to beauty, the line between appropriate and appropriative becomes less clear.hypebae.com