‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Museum Showcases Some of Griffith’s Most Iconic Memorabilia: Take a Look
A few years ago, PBS aired a special segment where they visited Andy Griffith‘s hometown and The Andy Griffith Show star’s museum. For those that may not know, wholesome Mayberry is a real town – sort of. Andy Griffith based Mayberry off of his hometown of Mount Airy, North Carolina. The quiet little mountain town lies in a central northern area of the state close to the Virginia border. For huge fans of The Andy Griffith Show, visiting Mount Airy is a necessary pilgrimage.outsider.com