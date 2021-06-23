Cancel
‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Museum Showcases Some of Griffith’s Most Iconic Memorabilia: Take a Look

A few years ago, PBS aired a special segment where they visited Andy Griffith‘s hometown and The Andy Griffith Show star’s museum. For those that may not know, wholesome Mayberry is a real town – sort of. Andy Griffith based Mayberry off of his hometown of Mount Airy, North Carolina. The quiet little mountain town lies in a central northern area of the state close to the Virginia border. For huge fans of The Andy Griffith Show, visiting Mount Airy is a necessary pilgrimage.

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America's most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Who Was Griffith’s Father?

Fans of “The Andy Griffith Show” know Andy Griffith as a father himself. He portrays widower Sheriff Andy Taylor in the iconic show, quintessential father to Opie. The relationship Griffith shared with his son on-screen, however, didn’t reflect the one he had with his own father. So who was the man who raised the eventual TV legend?
Celebritiesoutsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: One of Andy’s Girlfriends Lost Her Hearing Before Joining the Show

In the early 1960s, actress Joanna Moore suffered from hearing loss not long before joining the cast of The Andy Griffith Show in its first season. From 1960 to 1968, the classic television show aired on CBS for eight seasons. As production got underway in 1960, showrunners cast Moore to play the role of Andy’s girlfriend in Season 1. In fact, the actress who played Peggy McMillan even had a natural southern drawl since she grew up in Georgia. So she fit right in on the new show.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Legend Ron Howard Revealed What It’s Like to Sit Down with Paul McCartney

It’s not too often that you hear what it’s like when one star sits down with another. But Ron Howard from The Andy Griffith Show can help us scratch that itch. Ron Howard is a many of many talents. He is a film producer, director, and actor. Classic television fans will recall that he first rose to prominence as a child actor. Howard guest-starred in several TV classics like The Twilight Zone.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: How Sheriff Andy Taylor Met His On-Screen Girlfriend Helen Crump

Sheriff Andy Taylor did his best to have a little romance on “The Andy Griffith Show.” He found it in schoolteacher Helen Crump. How did the two meet in the small town of Mayberry? Their paths first cross in a third-season episode called “Andy Discovers America.” In it, Opie, played by Ron Howard, asks his Pa for some help understanding American history. He starts giving him advice and, for some reason, Opie believes this makes him above doing his history homework.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Actor Howard Morris Said Lucille Ball’s Comedic Style was ‘Raucous’

Howard Morris was best known for his role as the nutty Ernest T. Bass on The Andy Griffith Show in the 1960s. As his sitcom character showed, Morris was never afraid to commit to his character. Morris played a wide range of characters, from the cooky hillbilly to more minor roles behind screens. However, no matter which show he appeared in, Morris’ performances were vital parts of American television and helped lay the groundwork for popular sitcoms and sketch shows today.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Actor Credited Two People for Ron Howard’s Success

“The Andy Griffith Show” premiered in 1960. For nearly a decade, the wholesome sitcom remained an American household mainstay. Even 53 years after the show’s final episode, it remains a popular fan favorite. The series revolved around Mayberry sheriff Andy Taylor (Andy Griffith). With the sheriff was a cast of characters that joined Andy in both his professional and personal lives.
TV ShowsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: How Was Barney Fife Related to Sheriff Andy Taylor?

While some sharp Andy Griffith Show fans may think they know the answer straightaway, the show’s canon is less straightforward than it should be. It’s a question that comes up often when discussing the magnificent on-screen duo that was Andy Taylor (Andy Griffith) and Barney Fife (Don Knotts). Vague recollections exist within all of us of these two being… Somehow related after years of enjoying reruns. They had to be, right? How else would someone as hilariously unqualified as Barney become a town’s deputy? Even in sleepy little Mayberry?
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Who Was the Taylors’ First Housekeeper Before Aunt Bee?

Andy and Opie Taylor always had a housekeeper around their home on “The Andy Griffith Show.” But there was someone before Aunt Bee. Who was this person? According to “The Andy Griffith Show” Wiki, Rose Pine took care of the Taylor home. She was there until her marriage to Wilbur Pine in the Mayberry courthouse. Opie, played by Ron Howard, wasn’t fond of this happening and tried hitting old Wilbur with a box of rice. He was hoping it would keep Rose from leaving.
TV ShowsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Ron Howard Explained if He Ever Felt Like the Cast and Crew Were ‘Phoning It In’

Ron Howard has strong memories of The Andy Griffith Show, including working with some of the biggest names in television history. Among those names, of course, are Andy Griffith himself and Don Knotts. In a revealing 2009 interview with the Director’s Guild of America, The Andy Griffith Show icon speaks to this directly. Here, he says that even though they were going through the “grind of making a weekly series,” it certainly didn’t feel like it.
TV ShowsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: How the Bank Robbery Episode Reflected Unfortunate Trend in America

During its popular television run, “The Andy Griffith Show” once aired an episode that reflected an unfortunate trend in the United States of America. That trend had to do with the number of bank robberies that were taking place in the country around the time the episode aired. According to MeTV.com, the episode in question was titled “If I Had a Quarter-Million Dollars.”