‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Museum Showcases Some of Griffith’s Most Iconic Memorabilia: Take a Look

While some sharp Andy Griffith Show fans may think they know the answer straightaway, the show’s canon is less straightforward than it should be. It’s a question that comes up often when discussing the magnificent on-screen duo that was Andy Taylor (Andy Griffith) and Barney Fife (Don Knotts). Vague recollections exist within all of us of these two being… Somehow related after years of enjoying reruns. They had to be, right? How else would someone as hilariously unqualified as Barney become a town’s deputy? Even in sleepy little Mayberry?