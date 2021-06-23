The Supreme Court Just Made A Huge Ruling For Student Free Speech

For many high schoolers, having your most extra years documented on the internet is just a fact of life. But for one Pennsylvania high school student, her teen angst won’t just fade into the endless flood of online content — it’ll go down in history books forever. The Mahanoy Area School District v. B.L. ​Supreme Court ruling is a huge step forward for the First Amendment rights of high school students everywhere, thanks to one outspoken cheerleader. Come for the free speech rights, stay to read an 82-year-old Supreme Court justice write with 100% sincerity about the legal value of a freshman’s “f*ck cheer” Snaps.