Congress & Courts

The Supreme Court Just Made A Huge Ruling For Student Free Speech

Elite Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor many high schoolers, having your most extra years documented on the internet is just a fact of life. But for one Pennsylvania high school student, her teen angst won’t just fade into the endless flood of online content — it’ll go down in history books forever. The Mahanoy Area School District v. B.L. ​Supreme Court ruling is a huge step forward for the First Amendment rights of high school students everywhere, thanks to one outspoken cheerleader. Come for the free speech rights, stay to read an 82-year-old Supreme Court justice write with 100% sincerity about the legal value of a freshman’s “f*ck cheer” Snaps.

Pennsylvania State
Stephen Breyer
Clarence Thomas
#Court Case#Supreme Court Justice#Freedom Of Speech#The Mahanoy Area School#B L Supreme Court#The New York Times#U S C#The Supreme Court#Tinkers
