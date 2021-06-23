Scooter Braun Says He Tried To Sell Taylor Swift's Masters Back To Her
Scooter Braun is sharing his side of the story in the saga of his and Taylor Swift's ongoing beef ever since Braun became the owner of all her masters in a major business deal. If you're a Swiftie, you already know the painstaking measures Swift has taken to regain control of her masters, and, ultimately, she re-recorded her earliest albums to skirt the issue altogether. She's been incredibly vocal about the problem, while Braun, the man who bought them in 2019 and sold them a year later, has remained silent... until now. In a new interview, the music mogul said he did try to tell Swift's masters back to her.