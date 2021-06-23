Scooter Braun on his feud with Taylor Swift: 'It's not based on anything factual'

We're pretty sure that Taylor Swift may have the most A-list phonebook in all of the music industry. During her 15 years in the music industry so far, the country-turned-pop-turned-folk megastar has collaborated with some of her closest friends and personal icons alike, ranging from her favourite artists such as Keith Urban and Matt Berninger to real life besties Ed Sheeran and HAIM. She has even teamed with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn, who produced some tracks on her GRAMMY-winning album Folklore, and she famously penned her ex Calvin Harris' song This Is What You Came For.