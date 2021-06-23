Scooter Braun on his feud with Taylor Swift: 'It's not based on anything factual'

Character actor Robert Hogan is dead at 87. His family told The New York Times that he died of pneumonia complications last Thursday at his home in Maine, following an eight-year battle with vascular Alzheimer’s disease. Hogan appeared in more than 150 movies and TV shows, including the original “Batman” series (as Paul Diamante), “The Twilight Zone,” “Days of Our Lives,” “Hogan’s Heroes,” “I Dream of Jeannie,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “M*A*S*H,” “Peyton Place” (as Rev. Tom Winter), “Murder She Wrote,” “Knighrt Rider,” “Law & Order” (as Judge Hugo Bright) and HBO’s “The Wire” (as Louis Sobotka). The U.S. Army veteran also appeared in Syracuse University alumnus Aaron Sorkin’s “A Few Good Men.” Survivors include Mary Hogan, his wife of 38 years; three children; and grandchildren.