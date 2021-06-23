Relative To Traditional Financial Assets, Alt-Coin Valuations Remain Challenging To Justify

The financial industry is a pioneer in Blockchain technology. One of the most popular platforms in Token-based banking is the flexible Stellar platform. This platform is open-source, and today, its wide range of features makes it possible for many countries and companies to use it in cryptocurrency and Token-based modern banking. This network charges a fee for each transaction. As well, a percentage of the net amount is generated as the inflation rate of the network due to the increased number of tokens. These fees and inflationary amounts are aggregated into a general account and ultimately distributed among members of the network on a collective vote basis. In this mechanism, network users select an account as the destination for which they wish to transfer assets using their user interface, which is generally a wallet. This account could be the account of charities that need this help. It is then determined the target distribution network based on the voting results of all members. One of the challenges in this network is the purposeful and fair distribution of these funds between accounts. In this paper, the first step is a complete infrastructure of a Stellar financial network that will consist of three network-based segments of the core network, off-chain server, and wallet interface. In the second step, a context-aware recommendation system will be explored and implemented as a solution for the purposeful management of payroll account selection. The results of this study concerning the importance of the purposeful division of collective assets and showing a context-aware recommendation system as a solution to improve the process of stellar users' participation in the voting process by effectively helping them in choosing an eligible destination.