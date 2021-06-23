Cancel
Relative To Traditional Financial Assets, Alt-Coin Valuations Remain Challenging To Justify

By FRNT Financial
futuresmag.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBTC and the broader crypto market were up this morning after days of aggressive selling. The BTC network's hash rate has seen further declines in the last 24 hours. Despite the aggressive crypto selloff, BTC dominance remains below 50%. Unrealistic valuations still persist across the market. The estimated aggregate crypto...

www.futuresmag.com
#Financial Assets#Sec#Valuations#Btc#Ada#Doge#Bnb#Bitmex#Paxos#Xrp#Sec#Sun Life Financial#Cad
StocksForbes

Up 6%, NowX Could Justify ServiceNow’s 18x Forward Revenue Valuation

ServiceNow, the Santa Clara, Calif.-based provider of workflow process management services, has been on a roll since its IPO. Thanks to my June 29 interview with chief product officer, C.J. Desai, I understand better why. That’s good news for ServiceNow investors and bad news for companies that think they can acquire their way out of a growth slowdown.
Stocksbitcoin.com

As the Top Coins Lag Behind, an Odd Bunch of Crypto Assets See Double-Digit Gains

The market capitalization of all 10,722 cryptocurrencies in existence is around $1.42 trillion on Wednesday and during the last 24 hours, all of these crypto-assets combined lost 3.92%. Meanwhile, bitcoin captures 45.73% of the entire $1.42 trillion capitalization and ethereum commands 17.8%. As both of these leading assets have improved this week, seven-day changes against the U.S. dollar show a great number of other crypto-assets have seen much bigger double-digit gains.
StocksPosted by
SlashGear

Robinhood warns of possible Dogecoin disaster as it files for IPO

Robinhood has filed for its IPO, and the popular investment platform is boasting unexpected profitability – and warning of the potential Dogecoin risk. It’s been a hectic year or so for the company, which now says it turned a small $7.45 million profit in 2020, compared to $107 million in losses the previous year.
New York City, NYCoinDesk

US Fed Official Calls Tether a ‘Challenge’ to Financial Stability

“The reason I talked about Tether and stablecoins is if you look at their portfolio, it basically looks like a portfolio of a prime money market fund but maybe riskier,” he said. Tether “has a number of assets that, during the pandemic, the spread got quite wide on those assets.” Spread widening refers to a selloff in the credit markets, when the difference in yield increases between a risky asset such as a corporate bond and one perceived as safe like a Treasury bond.
EconomyInvestorPlace

XPeng Is Finally Justifying Its Premium Valuation

Analyzing top electric vehicle stocks is a difficult task these days. Not only are these companies overvalued, but they are also very unprofitable. All the activity you see is predicated on the belief that the sector will benefit from a pivot towards renewable energy the world over. XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) stock, up 73% in the last month, is a net beneficiary of this trend.
StocksInvestorPlace

MATIC Needs More Than Utility to Justify Its Valuation

Polygon (CCC:MATIC-USD) is one of nearly 5,000 cryptocurrencies and has recently attracted investors’ attention. Its utility has helped it stand out from the crowd, but MATIC is overvalued for its financials. It seems that today, everyone with the appropriate technical knowledge and a vision can create an altcoin out of...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,622 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Financial repression set to continue creating a range of challenges for investors – Deutsche Bank

We are experiencing a period of very strong growth at a time when both monetary and fiscal policy settings are very loose and look set to remain so. I think that we can take three points from this unusual mixture of economic change and still broadly-accommodative economic policy. Christian Nolting, Global Chief Investment Officer at Deutsche Bank International Private Bank, thinks that we can take three points from this unusual mixture of economic change and still broadly-accommodative economic policy.
Marketsarxiv.org

A Fair Method for Distributing Collective Assets in the Stellar Blockchain Financial Network

The financial industry is a pioneer in Blockchain technology. One of the most popular platforms in Token-based banking is the flexible Stellar platform. This platform is open-source, and today, its wide range of features makes it possible for many countries and companies to use it in cryptocurrency and Token-based modern banking. This network charges a fee for each transaction. As well, a percentage of the net amount is generated as the inflation rate of the network due to the increased number of tokens. These fees and inflationary amounts are aggregated into a general account and ultimately distributed among members of the network on a collective vote basis. In this mechanism, network users select an account as the destination for which they wish to transfer assets using their user interface, which is generally a wallet. This account could be the account of charities that need this help. It is then determined the target distribution network based on the voting results of all members. One of the challenges in this network is the purposeful and fair distribution of these funds between accounts. In this paper, the first step is a complete infrastructure of a Stellar financial network that will consist of three network-based segments of the core network, off-chain server, and wallet interface. In the second step, a context-aware recommendation system will be explored and implemented as a solution for the purposeful management of payroll account selection. The results of this study concerning the importance of the purposeful division of collective assets and showing a context-aware recommendation system as a solution to improve the process of stellar users' participation in the voting process by effectively helping them in choosing an eligible destination.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 551,779 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 551,779 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Mastercard worth $178,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
MarketsPosted by
Coinspeaker

Grayscale Adds 13 DeFi Related Crypto Assets to List Under Consideration

The number of prospective assets to be added by Grayscale has now been increased to 31. Thirteen additional crypto assets were appended to the already exhaustive list of Grayscale ‘New Potential Products’. The Digital Currency Investing Giant primarily included assets that represent the Decentralized Finance sector, an open system built for the age of the Internet.
MarketsForbes

Traditional Asset Managers March To Private Equity

According to McKinsey Global Private Markets just-released review, “A year of disruption in private markets”, despite fundraising volatility because of Covid, global private markets assets grew 5 percent in 2020, bringing total global private markets assets to over $7 trillion. And private equity continues to lead with nearly half of private markets assets.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) to Hold

According to Zacks, “Financial Institution Inc. is a bank holding company. The banks provide a wide range of consumer and commercial banking services and products to individuals, municipalities and small and medium size businesses, including agribusiness. While the banks function as community banks, the company strives to provide their customers with a broad range of competitive services generally provided only by larger, regional banks. “
Marketsirei.com

Real asset fund from Wave Financial tokenizes whiskey for HNWI

Wave Financial has launched second whiskey fund, which offers investors access to a real asset fund with tokenized, tradable assets pegged to whiskey barrels. In 2020, Wave launched its first tokenized fund for whiskey barrels. The Wave Kentucky Whiskey 2020 Digital Fund closed in December 2020 with more than 2,700 barrels included in the portfolio, which its projections suggest may increase in value by three to five times over five years.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Short Interest Up 370.9% in June

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,200 shares, an increase of 370.9% from the May 31st total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

AppLovin Drops; Morgan Stanley Double Downgrades on Valuation

Shares of AppLovin (APP) - Get Report dropped Wednesday after the application-development platform was double-downgraded to underweight from overweight at Morgan Stanley on valuation. Analyst Brian Nowak affirmed his $68 price target on the stock of the Palo Alto, Calif., company. Nowak says that about 85% of the business is...