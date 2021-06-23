Buckeye O-tackle target talks Ohio State, Stud, making college choice and more

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football team enters its third week of official visitors featuring its smallest group of the summer. The most notable news of the weekend is that J.T. Tuimoloau has touched down in Columbus for the first time as the Buckeyes look to close out the 2021 class in a loud way. The nation’s No. 3 player and No. 2 defensive lineman will spend the next two days on OSU’s campus. He visited USC on Monday, and will visit Alabama on June 25.