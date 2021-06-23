Cancel
Spring City, PA

Beloved First Dog Champ Started His Life in Spring City and Spent Final Months at White House

 7 days ago

Image via The White House, Creative Commons.

Champ, a German Shepherd bought by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden from a breeder in Spring City in 2008, led a happy life with his family. He spent his final months as the First Dog at the White House, writes Maura Judkis for The Washington Post.

The president announced on Twitter that Champ, the elder of the family’s two dogs, died on June 19 at the age of 13.

Click here to continue reading.

