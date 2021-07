I'm pretty excited about this event coming up on July 8th and 9th in Bismarck. It is a sporting event that not only tests the ultimate fitness in endurance and strength, but it features our very own from right here in Bismarck/Mandan. There is a special part of this two-day event where our local heroes can register to compete. The Firefighter Combat Challenge is an amazing showcase that spotlights their competition in different areas that 99% of us have no clue just how valuable they are - and what the men and women who serve their community take on every day. The hours are 1 pm to 6 pm on Friday and 9 am to 4 pm Saturday at the Bismarck Event Center Parking Lot C - and it's absolutely FREE - The best RAW and REAL entertainment you will ever see.