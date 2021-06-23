Cancel
Elections

Council Members Francisco Moya and Adrienne Adams Both Poised to Win Re-election

Posted by 
Queens Post
Queens Post
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36sGC5_0adMbkRL00
Council Member Francisco Moya (Moya for New York)

Incumbent Council Members Francisco Moya and Adrienne Adams are both poised to win their bids for re-election.

Moya and Adams both finished with more than 50 percent of in-person votes Tuesday— the margin needed to win a race outright in the city’s new ranked-choice voting system.

Moya earned 52.16 percent of first-choice votes in the five-person primary for District 21, followed by Ingrid Gomez who received 18.55 percent — with 82.86 percent of scanners reported, according to unofficial election night results.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WKg4P_0adMbkRL00
The 21st Council District (City Council)

The district covers sections of East Elmhurst, Elmhurst, Jackson Heights, and Corona as well as Lefrak City.

Adams, meanwhile, garnered 56.14 percent of first-choice votes in the three-person primary for District 28, followed by Ruben Wills, who earned 24.18 percent of the vote — with 99 percent of scanners reported, according to unofficial election night results.

Her district covers the neighborhoods of Jamaica, Richmond Hill, Rochdale Village and South Ozone Park.

Tuesday night’s counts, however, don’t include affidavit and absentee ballots.

The BOE is not expected to certify the results for the elections until the week of July 12 or later to allow time for absentee ballots to come in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VXcnj_0adMbkRL00
Council Member Adrienne Adams (John McCarten/ NYC Council)

Moya and Adams are among a small number of city council members eligible to run again this year. The vast majority of council members are not permitted to run for re-election due to term limits.

In Queens, only four members were eligible to run again—with the others being Bob Holden and Barry Grodenchik.

Grodenchik announced in October that he was not seeking re-election to his District 23 seat. Sandra Lee is in the lead in the Democratic primary to replace him.

Meanwhile, Holden appears to have won another term representing District 30. He is well ahead of his progressive challenger Juan Ardila.

Queens Post

Queens Post

Queens, NY
The leading provider of local news in Queens.

 http://www.queenspost.com
