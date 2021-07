With temperatures already up to 80 degrees in Dover as of 9:40 a.m. on Monday, it was time to pack up and find some relief at the beach or a local lake. Meteorologist Margaret Curtis of the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, said with high temperatures potentially getting up to 90 degrees in the Dover and Rochester area, people may want to consider moving to a cooler location, such as a beach, or getting into a spot that is air-conditioned.