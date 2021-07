Less than a year after announcing his retirement from hip-hop, Logic has returned with the brand new single “Intro.”. Clocking in at just under two minutes, the cut features work from the artist’s in-house producer 6IX and hears Logic touch on returning to the game, claiming what’s rightfully his and wanting to properly leave with no regrets. “Intro” serves as a deeply personal track as the artist also talks about looking back on his rhyme book from 19 years old as a 31-year-old man, and how he initially felt like he was destined for nothing due to his poor upbringing. “I’ve been to hell and back / Motherf*cker, platinum plaque / None of that though don’t mean sh*t if your family ain’t got your back / I’m unretired, yeah I’m back / That’s a fact, that’s that,” he raps.