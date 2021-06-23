Cancel
San Francisco, CA

Anchor Health Properties Expands Northern California Footprint with 106,018 Square Foot Bay Area Acquisition

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnchor Health Properties (Anchor), a national full service healthcare real estate development, management, and investment company focused exclusively on healthcare facilities, recently acquired a three-story, 106,018 square foot Class A Medical Office Building in the Burlingame submarket of San Francisco, California. The newly renovated asset was acquired through a joint venture with an existing institutional equity partner, and features a five-story parking garage with convenient access to each floor of the building. This project will be the first of several planned investments for Anchor in the San Francisco MSA, which is a new market for the Company as it continues its broad expansion across the Western US.

