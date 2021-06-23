This Battery-Powered Tool Stops Bug Bite Itch in 5 Seconds

A wireless pacemaker that can dissolve in the body has been created for patients who need only temporary help to regulate their heartbeat. The Guardian reports:. While pacemakers can already be used for temporary periods, experts say there are problems, including that leads placed through the skin can pose an infection risk. The external power supply and control system can become accidentally dislodged, and heart tissue can be damaged when the device is removed. Now researchers say they have developed a battery-free pacemaker that can be implanted directly on to the surface of the heart and absorbed by the body when no longer needed. The device -- which Rogers said would cost about $100 -- is free of leads and can be controlled and programmed from outside the body.