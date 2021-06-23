This Battery-Powered Tool Stops Bug Bite Itch in 5 Seconds
Scouting Report: Using a ceramic heater, Bite Away carefully treats bug bit itchiness in a matter of seconds. Mosquitos don’t much bother me – not me personally, anyway. Either they don’t care for my blood and don’t often bite me or I simply don’t react to their bites so I don’t realize they’re chowing down. When one of the bloodsuckers bites my wife and kids, on the other hand, they are left with massive welts that itch for days, necessitating multiple applications of soothing creams and ointments and more than a fair share of frustration on their parts.www.thedailybeast.com