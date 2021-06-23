Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler Announces Solo Box Set and Greatest Hits Album

Released in 1975, Sabotage was the sixth Ozzy-era Sabbath album and the last one before burnout set in. Its gestation was fuelled by drug-fuelled confidence, drug-fuelled paranoia, dodgy management, financial headaches, the beneficial limitations of the musicians’ un-proggy skill-set and an inferiority complex sparked by the grandeur of rivals like Deep Purple and Yes. These factors and more had truly sublime consequences, as Sabbath leant towards greater sophistication without losing their elemental bent. The super deluxe treatment introduces plenty of live material from the same year’s North American tour. Between the avalanches of deliciously malefic riffs, ringmaster Osbourne is his usual charming self: “What do you wanna hear? Did somebody say Paranoid? How does that one go?” JR Moores.