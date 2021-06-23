Cancel
Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler Announces Solo Box Set and Greatest Hits Album

By Jon Hadusek
Consequence
 8 days ago
Legendary Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler has announced the Manipulations of the Mind solo box set and a separate greatest hits album. Both arrive on July 30th. The box set spans four CDs and collects Butler’s three solo albums, Plastic Planet (1995), Black Science (1997), and Ohmwork (2005) — each having been previously reissued individually on vinyl. A fourth CD houses rare and mostly unreleased material. The box set is perfect for completionists, but if you’re looking for a quick sampler of the legendary bassist’s solo work, the standalone The Very Best of Geezer Butler compilation houses 17 highlights form the three LPs chosen by Butler himself.

Award-winning music and film publication offers the latest news, reviews, and more.

