Minneapolis, MN

CBS Sports sets Gophers football over/under 2021 win total at 7

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota football team is 73 days away from kicking off the 2021 season against Ohio State at TCF Bank Stadium. There will be plenty of build-up to arguably the biggest game of Minnesota’s season, right out of the game. The Buckeyes are coming off losing to Alabama in the College Football Playoff national title game, and Gophers officials announced Tuesday they expect to have athletic venues at full capacity when the fall seasons start.

