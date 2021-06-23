Actor Michael B. Jordan to rename rum after cultural appropriation criticism

Get caught up on all the biggest global royals news you might have missed in June 2021, starting with these heartbreaking new claims about a war between brothers… New details about the deep rift between Prince William and Prince Harry have purportedly been revealed by historian Robert Lacey, a consultant on "The Crown" who's just updated his 2020 book "Battle of Brothers: The Inside Story of a Family in Tumult" with fresh claims. There's long been debate and speculation about what really drove a wedge between the royal siblings in recent years. According to the author's sources, things imploded when the Duke of Cambridge confronted the Duke of Sussex over allegations that his new wife, Duchess Meghan, had bullied palace staff in the fall of 2018 — claims that only came to light this past March and that Meghan has strongly denied. As reported by People magazine on June 19 — the day excerpts were published in the U.K.'s The Times newspaper — Robert wrote that William confronted Harry with the bullying allegations, sparking a "fierce and bitter" argument as Harry defended his wife that led the future king to initiate a split between their then-joint households. "William threw Harry out," a friend told the author. On top of that, Robert wrote that Duchess Kate was "wary of [Meghan] from the start" and that William told a pal he believed Meghan had an "agenda."