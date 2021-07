For a generation of football fans, Ali Daei is probably best known as the man whose record Cristiano Ronaldo has been chasing. Daei, Iran’s talisman between 1993 and 2006, is little spoken of in any other context nowadays, but his enviable tally of 109 international goals has never been passed by any other player in men’s football. It was finally equalled in Portugal’s Euro 2020 draw with France, as Ronaldo coolly slotted in two penalties.