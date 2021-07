The College Station Major Boys All-Stars wrapped up the District 33 Little League title Saturday with a 10-1 win over Bryan Harvey at Brian Bachmann Park. College Station starting pitcher Myles Simpson spearheaded the victory by throwing four shutout innings. The right-hander struck out eight and scattered two hits and grew more effective as the game wore on, setting down Harvey in order in the second and fourth innings. He ended his outing by striking out the last four batters he faced.