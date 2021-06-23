The Best Travel Bag For Small Dogs: Maxbone’s Global Citizen Carrier
Traveling with a pet for the first time can be stressful. And scary. How will they react to all the noise and motion of an airplane? The chaos of the airport? The TSA officer wondering why the charm on her collar keeps beeping through the metal detector? At least, such was the case with my first flight with my dog, Finley, a 12-pound rescue from Korea. She’d flown once before, in cargo, on a long journey from South Korea’s Incheon Airport to New York’s JFK, in a large plastic carrier that, based on her scratched nose, she hated.www.forbes.com