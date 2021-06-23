Mick Jenkins Drops New Single “Truffles”: Stream

Isaiah Rashad has delivered his newest single “Headshots (4r Da Locals),” which is set to appear on his highly-anticipated album The House Is Burning. Clocking in at just over three minutes, the new track features production from Hollywood Cole and Henry Was and hears a tone comparable to The Sun’s Tirade‘s similarly-titled track, “4r Da Squaw.” The House Is Burning will mark the TDE artist’s first full-length release since 2016. In a previous interview, Rashad shared that after he finished a tour in 2017, he basically went broke, slept on a friend’s couch for months then completed rehab in 2019. He began to study new rappers and, with the help of his “rap coach” Kenny Beats, started the process of creating The House Is Burning. “I just wanted this sh*t to sound fun,” he said. “If I’m sad, people don’t need to be able to tell. And this is probably my most depressing album.”