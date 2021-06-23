Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Mick Jenkins Drops New Single “Truffles”: Stream

By Glenn Rowley
Posted by 
Consequence
Consequence
 7 days ago

Mick Jenkins has unveiled his new single “Truffles”, produced by Monte Booker and available via Cinematic Music Group. The track serves as the rapper’s follow-up to his pair of 2020 one-offs, “Frontstreet Freestyle” and the Kojey Radical-assisted “Snakes”, as well as last year’s The Circus EP. The accompanying visual for...

consequence.net
Community Policy
Consequence

Consequence

Chicago, IL
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Award-winning music and film publication offers the latest news, reviews, and more.

 https://consequenceofsound.net/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Cinematic Music Group#Fuck#Goyard#Dolce#Energy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Jaden Smith Drops New Summer Single ‘Bye’

Jaden Smith has released “Bye,” a breezy summer track that also happens to be the first single of his upcoming collaborative album, CTV3 Day Trippers Edition. Written by Smith and produced by Lido (Ariana Grande, Halsey, Chance the Rapper), “Bye” describes going for a drive to the beach in the hopes of repairing a relationship. “I’m feeling Santa Barbara strong/She got her face in a phone, she got places to go,” Smith sings. “Well, at least let me take you home/There’s some tequila in here, I’m not tasting it though.”
Musichypebeast.com

Tyler, the Creator Drops Brand New Single "LUMBERJACK"

Tyler, the Creator has officially released a brand new single entitled “LUMBERJACK.”. Produced by the artist himself, the two-minute cut hears a Gravediggaz sample and Tyler rap about enjoying the good things in life, including pulling up in a Rolls Royce, selling out Madison Square Garden and thanking his mom and dad. “LUMBERJACK” arrives shortly after he teased a project possibly entitled CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST via a billboard on Sunset Boulevard with a phone number. Fans who dialled in first heard a snippet of a song that supposedly included a conversation Tyler had with his mother, and the voicemail was recently changed to one with lyrics that heard “What’s your number? / I just hope to God you saved my number / Call me when you can.” He also shared a teaser for something called either “SWEET” or “SIDE STREET” that featured an appearance from Odd Future‘s Yung Taco.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Mick Jenkins Readies His Comeback

Mick Jenkins has been quiet since delivering his excellent EP The Circus at the beginning of 2020. At the time, he revealed to us that it was meant to act as a prelude to a larger conceptual project, though the Chicago lyricist ultimately hit the delay button on that particular endeavor.
Celebritieshypebeast.com

Isaiah Rashad Drops New Single "Headshots (4r Da Locals)"

Isaiah Rashad has delivered his newest single “Headshots (4r Da Locals),” which is set to appear on his highly-anticipated album The House Is Burning. Clocking in at just over three minutes, the new track features production from Hollywood Cole and Henry Was and hears a tone comparable to The Sun’s Tirade‘s similarly-titled track, “4r Da Squaw.” The House Is Burning will mark the TDE artist’s first full-length release since 2016. In a previous interview, Rashad shared that after he finished a tour in 2017, he basically went broke, slept on a friend’s couch for months then completed rehab in 2019. He began to study new rappers and, with the help of his “rap coach” Kenny Beats, started the process of creating The House Is Burning. “I just wanted this sh*t to sound fun,” he said. “If I’m sad, people don’t need to be able to tell. And this is probably my most depressing album.”
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Soulja Boy Drops New Single ‘Copy & Paste’ Feat. T.I. Ahead of VERZUZ Battle: Listen

The much awaited Soulja Boy vs. Bow Wow VERZUZ battle takes place later tonight (Saturday) at 8 pm ET which will be streamed live on Instagram, Triller and Fite TV. Ahead of the event which is bound to be an entertaining one, the polarizing artist drops a new single titled ‘Copy & Paste’ where he enlists T.I. Soulja and Tip were recently seen together in the studio and the result of that is this single where Soulja is accusing other rappers of jacking his swag.
Music2dopeboyz.com

Trina Drops “Receipts” Single

A few days ago, VERZUZ hosted two of hip hop’s most influential ladies of the Aughts: Eve and Trina. While Trina took the stage in Miami, Eve held it down five hours ahead in London. The end result was a celebration of the iconic women’s respective catalogs, and one of the better-produced VERZUZ events to date.
MusicGenius

Drake Drops ‘Queen’s Gambit’ References On Brent Faiyaz’s New Neptunes-Produced Single “Wasting Time”

Brent Faiyaz and Drake notch their first official collaboration today with the former artist’s new single, “Wasting Time.” Featuring production from The Neptunes, the song features cover art that’s clearly inspired by Pharrell’s 2006 solo album, In My Mind. Drake drops references to the hit Netflix series (and novel) The Queen’s Gambit on his verse, while Brent pleads for a woman to “waste your time” with him.
Musicguitargirlmag.com

Alba’s new single drops June 18

The Spanish-born and London-living singer and guitarist has developed a timeless yet fresh pop-rock sound with undertones of neo-soul, funk and R&B. ALBA’s latest singles “Sister” and “Child of the Stars”, which released during the pandemic, have aired on radios around the globe, and received coverage from well-known publications, blogs and tastemakers such as BBC Radio, Amazing Radio and Wonderland Magazine.
Musicthisis50.com

Platinum/Viral Recording Artist M City JR Drops New Single “Put It Down”

Platinum-selling Motor City recording artist M City JR recently released his latest single “Put it Down (football player)” via his Yacht Club Social Network imprint. “Put it Down” was inspired by the end zone dances done by American footballer players when they Score a touchdown. “That’s exactly how I feel...
Musichypefresh.co

Buzzing Artists Skrizzy & Renni Rucci Drop New Song “Troublesome”

Emerging new artist Skrizzy enlists buzzing female recording artist, Renni Rucci, and popular producer, Fantom for his new summetime hit, “Troublesome.”. For chemistry, Skrizzy and Rucci are magnetic, their trade-off, energy, and execution are undeniable. And with the lyrics, the two rap about playing around with blue faces and causing mischief and mayhem. Skrizzy explains:
Celebritieslilwaynehq.com

Lil Wayne Appears In Moneybagg Yo’s “Wockesha” Music Video

Moneybagg Yo has released his highly-anticipated music video for “Wockesha“, which he co-directed with Ben Marc. As the song samples Lil Wayne‘s “success potion” interview with Tim Westwood, it is only right that Wayne makes an appearance in the “Wockesha” visual to re-enact the classic speech. You can watch Weezy...
MusicEDMTunes

Von Galo & Typow Drop New Music Video for Their Single ‘Chains’

Today, Mexican artist Von Galo releases a music video for his song with ‘Chains’ with singer songwriter Typow. Von Galo, real name Gonzalo von Bertrab, is an electronic music producer, singer and multi-instrumentalist rising in the scene since 2017. His first single ‘Chains’ was a collaboration with JChristen (co-producer), Typow (singer), and AB (saxophonist). The track reached over almost three million streams across all platforms. To celebrate this success, the artists came together to create an official music video that is out on youtube now.
MusicYour EDM

MaRLo Drops Rave Worthy New Single “No Other Alternative”

Australian trance producer MaRLo is back with his latest single “No Other Alternative,” and it is an old school raver’s dream. Featuring space-y loops, a raucous vocal chant, and an energetic psy-trance drop, “No Other Alternative” is the perfect track to welcome ravers back to dancefloors around the world. The...
Rock MusicMetalSucks

Quicksand Announce New Album + Tour, Stream First Single

Back in April (which somehow simultaneously seems like a few days ago and a few decades ago), Quicksand released “Inversion,” their first new song in four years… but, alas, did not announce a new album. But that changes as of right now. The storied post-hardcore band will release a new...
Family Relationshipsimdb.com

Streaming: the best single dads on screen

In Fatherhood, Kevin Hart’s out-of-his-depth widower joins cinema’s pantheon of burdened lone fathers, from Chaplin to brooding Laurence Fishburne. It’s Father’s Day, and if you’re looking for a suitable new film to mark the occasion, Netflix has cannily released Paul Weitz’s Fatherhood just in time – ending a long period of pandemic limbo for a film that was supposed to be out in April 2020. One way or another, it has found its moment: sweetly agreeable if no classic, you’d never guess it wasn’t entirely custom-made for this one day of the year.
Musicrespect-mag.com

Don Toliver Drops New Single & Visual “Drugs N Hella Melodies” with Kali Uchis

Platinum recording artist Don Toliver releases the sophomore single “Drugs N Hella Melodies” ft. Kali Uchis from his forthcoming album via Cactus Jack/Atlantic Records. Shot in Colombia, its Nabil-directed companion visual continues the storyline from the cinematic Nabil-directed visualizer for “What You Need.” Spotify’s Rap Caviar named Toliver Rookie of the Year while Apple Music distinguished him as an Up Next artist. His sophomore album is set for a summer 2021 release.
Musicmetalinjection

POWERWOLF Streams Powerful New Single "Dancing With The Dead"

Powerwolf will release their new record Call Of The Wild on July 9. The band is now streaming their new song and video "Dancing With The Dead", which if you're into cinematic music videos should be more than satisfying. Call Of The Wild is out July 16, and pre-orders are...