Courteney Cox Just Revealed Her Surprising Celebrity Crush
Courteney Cox is no stranger to high-profile romances. The former "Friends" star has been linked to plenty of famous men in her life, including a long-term relationship with "Batman" actor Michael Keaton in the early days of her career (via Us Weekly). Cox and Keaton dated from 1989 until 1995 when she began to hit big in her career. Cox has also been linked to actor Kevin Costner, and also had a brief fling with Counting Crows singer Adam Duritz, who also dated Cox's best friend and co-star Jennifer Aniston.