Courteney Cox Just Revealed Her Surprising Celebrity Crush

The one where … he was on Friends! Tahj Mowry was only a kid when he walked into Central Perk in 1996, but he remembers his day of filming like “it was yesterday.”. “I just remember how incredibly sweet the cast was. In between takes I remember sitting on that iconic couch sitting in between Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston just chatting it up,” the Welcome Matt actor, 34, exclusively told Us Weekly. “Of course, I had the biggest crush on Courteney Cox. And I’m like, ‘Man, I’m really out here. I’m really sitting next to Courteney right now.’ Those are very amazing memories. And just how iconic that entire coffee shop was. It’s pretty cool to think back on it all.”