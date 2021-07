Volkswagen has no plans of launching a rival to the likes of the Hyundai Santa Cruz and Ford Maverick. The German automaker has flirted with the idea of launching a lifestyle-oriented compact pickup truck in recent years, unveiling concepts like the Tanoak and Tarok. Now, with Ford and Hyundai entering this segment, it could be the perfect time for VW to get on in the action. However, it’s not going to happen, VW North America executive vice president for sales and marketing Duncas Movassaghi told Auto News.