Wu-Tang Forever: GZA, Raekwon And Ghostface Killah Announce “3 Chambers” Tour

Fans of Wu-Tang Clan are in for a treat this fall. GZA, Raekwon And Ghostface Killah will be hitting the road together via the “3 Chambers” Tour. The 3 Chambers Tour celebrates three of the most revered Hip-Hop albums of all-time; GZA’s Liquid Swords, Raekwon’s Only Built 4 Cuban Linx, and Ghostface’s Ironman. The 25-city tour kicks off in Minneapolis on October 1st, and concludes in Indianapolis on December 18th. When asked about the historic tour kicking off this Fall, Raekwon said he’s looking forward to seeing his fans after the year-long hiatus. “As we start to approach a back to normal environment, which is overdue, I’m overly excited about seeing my fans again. This 3 Chambers Tour will be something I recommend nobody misses. This sh*t will be bananas!!!! Get ready to enter the WU again” he said.