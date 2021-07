Following the disappointing debuts of both In the Heights and Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway last weekend, the North American box office remained rather subdued this frame with the release of The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, which narrowly secured the No. 1 spot at the box office with an estimated $11.68M over the three-day period from 3,331 locations and $17.02M since opening on Tuesday night (an amount that also includes grosses from sneak previews that took place last Friday and Saturday). While encouraging relative to the box office lows of the pandemic, it’s nonetheless a modest launch that falls short of previous bursts of energy in the domestic market from films like Godzilla vs. Kong, A Quiet Place Part II and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.