The stock market continued to see some crosscurrents on Tuesday, but the overall mood was positive. As of 11:30 a.m. EDT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) was up 128 points to 34,411, recovering a significant part of what it lost on Monday. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) climbed further into record territory by rising six points to 4,297. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) had to settle for a loss of 10 points to 14,491 after hitting its own record a day ago.