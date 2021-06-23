Cancel
Tesla lifts Nasdaq to record-high close, S&P 500 dips

By Devik Jain Noel Randewich
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

June 23 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq climbed to a record-high close on Wednesday, fueled by a rally in Tesla Inc (TSLA.O), while the S&P 500 dipped, even as investors cheered data that showed a record peak for U.S. factory activity in June.

Gains in Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) and Facebook Inc (FB.O) extended a recent rebound in top-shelf growth stocks that fell out of favor in recent months as investors focused on companies expected to do well as the economy recovers from the pandemic.

Data firm IHS Markit said its flash U.S. manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to a reading of 62.6 this month, beating estimates of 61.5, but manufacturers are still struggling to secure raw materials and qualified workers, substantially raising prices. read more

The "high level of today's surveys will provide some confirmation for the Fed that the time to begin taking its foot off the accelerator is not far away," said Jai Malhi, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

On Tuesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed the central bank's intent not to raise interest rates too quickly, based only on the fear of coming inflation. read more

Powell's comments follow the Fed's projection a week ago of an increase in interest rates as soon as 2023, sooner than anticipated. Since then, growth stocks, including major tech names like Tesla and Nvidia, have mostly rallied and outperformed value stocks, like banks and materials companies.

"People are plowing money into what has worked. People are basically momentum-chasing and they're using the last three years of performance to figure out what to chase," said Mike Zigmont, head of trading and research at Harvest Volatility Management in New York.

Eight of the 11 major S&P sector indexes fell, with utilities (.SPLRCU) down about 1% and leading the way lower, followed by a 0.6% dip in materials (.SPLRCM).

Tesla jumped 5.3% after the electric vehicle maker said it had opened a solar-powered charging station with on-site power storage in the Tibetan capital Lhasa, its first such facility in China. That trimmed the stock's loss in 2021 to about 7%. read more

Extending investors' recent preference for growth stocks, the S&P 500 growth index (.IGX) edged up 0.01%, while the value index (.IVX) dipped 0.24%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 0.21% to end at 33,874.24 points, while the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 0.11% to 4,241.84.

The Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) climbed 0.13% to 14,271.73.

The S&P 500 has gained about 13% in 2021, while the Nasdaq and Dow are up about 11%.

Nikola Corp (NKLA.O) rallied 4.3% after the electric and hydrogen vehicle maker said it is investing $50 million in Wabash Valley Resources LLC to produce clean hydrogen in the U.S. Midwest for its zero-emission trucks.

Among so-called meme stocks, software firm Alfi Inc (ALF.O) tumbled 26% after more than doubling in value in the prior session, while Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (TRCH.O) slumped 30%, tumbling for a second day after announcing an upsized stock offering. read more

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.14-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.42-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 33 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 91 new highs and 28 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 9.3 billion shares, compared with the 11.1 billion average over the last 20 trading days.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Jerome Powell
Stocksinvesting.com

U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.61%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the Oil & Gas, Industrials and Consumer Services sectors led shares higher while losses in the Technology, Healthcare and Utilities sectors led shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.61%,...
StocksSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Wall Street closes out its 5th straight quarterly gain

Wall Street closed out its fifth straight quarterly gain Wednesday, continuing its comeback from a steep drop in early 2020 at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The S&P 500 edged up 0.1%, bringing its advance over the past three months to 8.2% and 14.4% for the first half of the year. The benchmark index finished June with a 2.2% gain and its third straight all-time high as it extended its winning streak to a fifth day.
StocksLife Style Extra

LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Stocks rise buoyed by robust PMI readings

(Alliance News) - Stock prices in London were easing from morning highs at midday on Thursday, though still supported by a string of positive PMI readings, as investors await the outcome of an OPEC meeting and the US jobs report on Friday. The FTSE 100 index was up 35.02 points,...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Krispy Kreme's stock market return fizzles out, shares fall 4%

(Reuters) -Krispy Kreme shares fell 4% in their Nasdaq debut on Thursday, valuing the maker of the “Original Glazed” doughnut at $2.62 billion in its return to the stock market five years after it was taken private. The stock opened at $16.30, lower than its $17 initial public offering price....
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Acciona Energia powers up IPO market with 7% rise on debut

MADRID, July 1 (Reuters) - Shares in Acciona Energia (ANE.MC) rose more than 7% above their initial public offering (IPO) price in the course of their first trading session on Thursday, bringing some cheer to a market that has lost its froth since the start of the year. The highly...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Oil rally helps energy stocks lead European shares higher

(Reuters) - European shares ended higher on Thursday as a rally in crude prices saw energy stocks surge more than 2%, while strong earnings reports helped dispel some concerns over the infectious “Delta” variant of the coronavirus. The pan-European STOXX 600 closed 0.6% higher at 455.63 points, with energy stocks...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Online brokerage Robinhood makes IPO filing public

(Adds details, background) July 1 (Reuters) - Robinhood, the online brokerage at the center of Wall Street’s recent retail trading frenzy, on Thursday disclosed paperwork for its flotation on the Nasdaq, setting the stage for one of the most hotly anticipated initial public offerings of the year. In December, Reuters...
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

European stocks, US stock futures dip from peaks on pandemic jitters

LONDON (June 30): European stocks and US index futures fell on Wednesday, and world shares retreated from recent record peaks, as markets once more grew jittery about the pandemic ahead of the half-year-end and before key US jobs data later this week. Asset markets have been buoyed over the past...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Tepid stock-market gains Tuesday enough for year's 33rd S&P 500 record high and 19th record for Nasdaq as tech climbs

U.S. stock finished Tuesday's session tenatively higher but enough to log fresh all-time highs for the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq, driven by technology shares. The S&P 500 index closed virtually unchanged but booked a gain of over 1 point at around 4,292, on a preliminary basis, enough for the 33rd record gain of 2021 and the Nasdaq Composite Index closed up 0.2% to mark a 19th all-time closing high for the year for the tech-heavy benchmark. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 0.03%, on a preliminary basis, to end at around 34,292, buoyed by Nike Inc. and Home Depot . Shares of Boeing Co. proved a drag on blue chips for a second day.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Wall St set for muted open as private payrolls jump

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * U.S. private payrolls increase by 692,000 in June - ADP. * Virgin Galactic slips after BofA Global downgrades stock. * Futures down: Dow 0.13%, S&P 0.11%, Nasdaq 0.06%...
New York City, NYPosted by
IBTimes

S&P 500 Ends Winning Quarter With A Fresh Record

Wall Street stocks put in a strong performance in the first half of 2021, ending on a mostly upbeat note Wednesday, with the S&P 500 posting its fifth straight record even as the Nasdaq joined European bourses in moving lower. Investors have cheered as the global economy edges back to...
StocksDailyFx

Dow Jones Steady as Tech Stocks Rally, Hang Seng May Rebound

Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes closed +0.03%, +0.03% and +0.33% respectively. A lab report showed that Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine is effective against the Delta variant viral strain. Asia-Pacific markets are positioned to trade slightly higher. China NBS manufacturing PMI in focus. Delta Variant, Moderna’ Vaccine, NBS PMI,...