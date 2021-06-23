Crypto comeback? Bitcoin is in a more enduring bull market because of China's crackdown – Bloomberg Intelligence
(Kitco News) The bitcoin bull market could prove to be more resilient than before and the current June prices will one day appear cheap, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. "Selling Bitcoin around good support and similar dips below most means as about $30,000 this year hasn't ended well, and if the key question this time around is whether it's different, we see a more-enduring bull market," said Bloomberg Intelligence senior commodity strategist Mike McGlone. "Bolstered by migration into the mainstream, Bitcoin's price in June 2021 may one day look cheap."www.kitco.com