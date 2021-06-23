Crypto comeback? Bitcoin is in a more enduring bull market because of China's crackdown – Bloomberg Intelligence

This week’s price movements for Bitcoin (BTC), gold, and our stock picks Alibaba and NCR. Bitcoin (BTC) had another rocky week, but not out of the ordinary for how it’s been recently. The week prior, the price of BTC tumbled down from $40,000 to $30,000, before hitting $33,000 by June 24. From there, it climbed to $35,000 by June 25, before falling back down to nearly $30,000 on June 26. However, from there, the price pushes up for three consecutive days. On June 27, BTC made its way past $33,000, up to $35,000 on June 28, and as high as $36,500 on June 29. It has since retraced to around $33,000, where it is currently trading.