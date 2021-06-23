Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Paso, TX

Gov. Greg Abbott, former President Donald Trump react to VP Harris visit to border

By Staff
cbs4local.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott and former President Donald Trump responded to the news of Vice President Kamala Harris' visit to El Paso. Vice President Harris is ignoring the real problem areas along our southern border that are not protected by the border wall and are being overrun by the federal government's ill-thought-out open border policies. She will fail in her mission if she refuses to speak to residents of the Del Rio sector whose homes and ranches are being overrun by gangs and smugglers.

cbs4local.com
Community Policy
View All 19 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
City
Lone Star, TX
City
Del Rio, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#Border Czar#Texans#Operation Lone Star#Dps#Americans#Texas Abbott
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
New York City, NYCBS News

Eric Adams' lead tightens in New York City Democratic mayoral primary after unofficial ranked-choice tally

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams holds a slim lead in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, with a two-point edge over former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia in the latest round of incomplete and unofficial election results released Wednesday. It was the second time in two days that election officials tabulated the ballots and released the results of New York City's first citywide ranked-choice election.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NBC News

House's Capitol riot committee can't worry about Republican feelings

If I could give one piece of advice to Democrats in the House, it would be to stop worrying about what Republicans like Kevin McCarthy, Marjorie Taylor-Greene, Matt Gaetz, etc., are saying about their agenda — up to and including righteous efforts to investigate the Capitol riot. As the House voted Wednesday on a resolution to establish a Jan. 6 committee, the opinion of provocateurs like Gaetz should have been the least of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s concerns.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden headed to Florida to grieve with families of condo collapse

July 1 (Reuters) - U.S President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, planned to travel on Thursday to Surfside, Florida, site of the deadly condominium collapse, to offer condolences to families of those killed and missing as the casualty toll climbed. Biden, whose personal experience with tragedy has been...