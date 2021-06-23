I Grew Up With the Shame of Food Insecurity. Decades Later, I Still Obsess Over What I Eat

Coffee and I are on a break. Will we get back together? Probably not, and here’s why. Over three months ago I woke up and decided my normal routine of brewing a cup of joe first thing in the morning was a thing of the past, replacing this ritual instead with early exercise. I had no plans to give up coffee for three months, it was more about that I woke up with a motivation to run instead, so coffee got pushed to the side. When I got home from my jog, I had to immediately hop on my morning work Zoom call, since it was already 8:59 am and my call starts at 9 am. I remember this day so clearly because it ended up being one of the worst, draining feelings I’ve experienced in a while.