CDC Panel Says Heart Inflammation In Young People Post-Vaccine Is Rare

By Pien Huang
NPR
 8 days ago

Advisers to the CDC met to discuss some side effects associated with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. In a small number of recipients the vaccines may be causing temporary inflammation to the heart. AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:. Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention met today to discuss some...

www.npr.org
