(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are modestly higher in early U.S. trading Thursday. Bulls are working to stabilize the markets and have had some success this week. However, they have more work to do in the near term to improve the still-bearish near-term technical postures of both metals. August gold futures were last up $4.60 at $1,786.00 and July Comex silver was last up $0.019 at $26.13 an ounce.