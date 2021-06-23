Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

GTFO leaving Early Access this year, getting Rebirth://EXTENDED update today

By Andrew Farrell
pcinvasion.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGTFO, the four-player horror co-op game developed by 10 Chambers, is leaving Early Access at some point this year. The game burst onto the scene in December of 2019 and has seen continuous updates ever since. However, the time is near for that initial work to reach completion. The developers are confident that the game is nearly ready for its 1.0 launch. The game’s creative director, Ulf Andersson had this to say: “We have fleshed out a pretty extensive list of features we want available in GTFO as a Version 1.0 game; we have always wanted the Version 1.0 launch to be felt. The transition from Early Access to Version 1.0 will be noticed in this game – and we feel confident that this transition will happen this year.”

www.pcinvasion.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ulf Andersson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Access#Game Development#Rebirth#Chambers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gameslordsofgaming.net

Dreamscaper Leaves Early Access August 12th

During the Freedom Games E3 Showcase, it was revealed the Binding of Isaac-inspired Dreamscaper, would be launching this August. Dreamscaper has been in early access on Steam since August 13th, making it nearly a full year since its debut. The debut title for Afterburner Studios has been in the publics’ hands dating back to 2019. Launching alongside their Kickstarter, a free-to-download demo was released helping the game spread through word of mouth. However, as this demo is no longer available, the game is currently priced at $19.99 USD before its 1.0 launch.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Watch Xbox Games Showcase: Extended here today

Before E3 week ends, we’ll get one more look at Xbox’s line-up of games. Microsoft is hosting a developer-lead livestream today it’s calling Xbox Games Showcase: Extended. As the name suggests, this will offer an opportunity for us to listen to teams dig deeper on games coming to Xbox. The...
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Baldur’s Gate 3 Won’t Leave Early Access This Year, Developer Confirms

Larian Studios and Baldur’s Gate is a match made in heaven, and people have been waiting to see the full launch of Baldur’s Gate 3 with fervent anticipation. The RPG launched in early access in October of 2020, giving players the chance to play a very meaty chunk of the game, and Larian have also been updating the early access version with some major additions since then- but when can we expect a full launch?
Video Gamescramgaming.com

Industries of Titan – Steam Early Access Launch Trailer

Brace Yourself Games presents their sim/strategy game, Industries of Titan for Steam Early Access having enjoyed exclusivity on the Epic Games Store up until now. Create a sprawling industrial city. Compete with the other rival corporations of Titan for resources, territory, and power. Do battle with ships, technology, influence, or the sheer productive power of your factories. Stake your claim to the Industries of Titan in this innovative sim/strategy game!
Video GamesPosted by
The Independent

PS5: New PlayStation beta programme gives people chance to get updates and features early

PlayStation will give people the chance to get new PS5 features before they are released.It is launching its first beta programme for the new console, meaning that users will be able to test them out before they are made available to the public.Beta programmes mean that users can download new updates ahead of their full release, and are run by other companies including Microsoft and Apple, as well as previous versions of the PlayStation. The downside is that the testing may bring up bugs or other issues that cause problems for people using them.Sony did not say what would be...
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Deck-Builder Battle Bands Will Enter Early Access Later This Year

Deck-builders have become a very popular genre in the video game industry over the past years as card games have greatly evolved from Magic: The Gathering into Hearthstone, Legends of Runeterra and more. Recently, Aerie Digital announced Battle Bands, a multiplayer deck building game set in the fantasy world of Riff City. Aerie Digital is an independent developer and publisher that specializes in innovative and unique experiences through video games. Aeria Digital plans to release Battle Bands into Early Access on PC via Steam later this year. Battle Bands is the perfect game for players and their friends to construct amazing decks and face off in an amped-up atmosphere with competitive tournament team play and a roguelike co-op campaign experience.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

POSTAL 4: No Regerts Just Got a Massive Early Access Update

Why Didn’t the “Thursday Update” Drop on a Thursday?. The Postal games have been controversial from the very beginning, but that hasn’t stopped them from becoming cult classics. Fans will be happy to hear that the latest title in the series, Postal 4: No Regerts–yes, that is the official spelling–just got a huge update to its Early Access build. The “Thursday Update” adds more crazy missions, festive locations, ridiculous weapons, and a load of quality-of-life updates to the over-the-top comedic first-person shooter. Oh, and there’s a roller coaster now, and yes, you can ride it. To get an idea of what awaits Postal Dude in this expansion, take a look at this hilariously violent trailer.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Phantom Abyss is Now Available in Early Access

Team WIBY’s asynchronous multiplayer title Phantom Abyss, which sees adventurers navigating procedurally generated temples full of traps, is out now on PC via Steam Early Access. Aside form its first person parkour and branching paths, the main hook is being able to see phantoms of other players who tried and failed. Check out the launch trailer below.
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

LOST EPIC Early Access Preview – Get in loser, we’re slaying gods

You begin LOST EPIC as you do in so many other games, as a formless figure exploring a wasteland. Brought to the abode of a startlingly anime witch called Cecilia, you are given form and a voice and instructed that you are one of a group of knights called God Slayers, and that it is your destiny to take out the New Gods to free the world from their control. So, basically your average Tuesday for anyone who plays video games.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Multiplayer survival sandbox Smalland shares a new gameplay trailer, announces early access later this year

It’s been a long time since we heard a peep out of Smalland, the multiplayer survival sandbox game where players are shrunken down to the tiny insect size (read: bite size) that we first got wind of in March 2018. The game has since sprung back up on the radar thanks to a new gameplay trailer that debuted at this year’s E3, offering yet another in-game look at life as a tiny hero doing their best in an oversized and overgrown world.
Video Gamestotalgamingnetwork.com

GTFO Received a Surprise Content Update Today

Players can now explore more of The Complex. Today, 10 Chambers gave GTFO fans a little surprise. And by "little" I mean it's actually quite substantial. They released a new content update today that adds in five new expeditions and a new time-limited horde objective. This update brings the total number of expeditions up to 13 for the game.
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

10 Chambers plans to fully release GTFO in 2021

10 Chambers has announced that it feels confident letting GTFO leave Early Access this year, 2021. In addition, the team launched an extension to the current Rundown, Rebirth, called Rebirth://EXTENDED. Ulf Andersson, Creative Director, said:. “We have fleshed out a pretty extensive list of features we want available in GTFO...
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Gigapocalypse Smashes Steam Early Access in July

Nostalgia can be a heady drug. I can’t list how many times I invested in a game just cause it reminded me of another. Which brings us to Gigapocalypse. Developed by Goody Gameworks with publishing handled by Headup, it’s a kaiju smashing game inspired by Rampage. It’s coming to Steam Early Access on July 22nd. After that happens, the game will gradually add 9 Gigas to the experience, each with different ways to play (and by play I mean smash things).
TechnologyPosted by
Android Police

Join is getting a huge v3.0 update today

Pushbullet is a necessary app for millions of users, but it's not the only service of its kind. Join launched back in 2015 as an alternative from prolific Android developer João Dias, best known for his work on Tasker, designed to control your phone remotely from your computer. It's been a while since the app received a significant new update, but that ends today. Join 3.0 is available now, and it comes with a ton of adjustments for how the service works on all of your devices.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

The demo for Death Trash is now permanently available on Steam

Developer Crafting Legends has announced that the Steam demo for Death Trash will now be permanently available. So even after the game launches in Early Access on August 5, you’ll still be able to pick the demo up and get a taste of the gameplay within for a couple of hours for free.