GTFO leaving Early Access this year, getting Rebirth://EXTENDED update today

GTFO, the four-player horror co-op game developed by 10 Chambers, is leaving Early Access at some point this year. The game burst onto the scene in December of 2019 and has seen continuous updates ever since. However, the time is near for that initial work to reach completion. The developers are confident that the game is nearly ready for its 1.0 launch. The game’s creative director, Ulf Andersson had this to say: “We have fleshed out a pretty extensive list of features we want available in GTFO as a Version 1.0 game; we have always wanted the Version 1.0 launch to be felt. The transition from Early Access to Version 1.0 will be noticed in this game – and we feel confident that this transition will happen this year.”