Culture Crush: Find These Live Events in the North Bay

After the last year of pandemic stress, a wellness weekend is just what the North Bay needs. Thankfully, that is exactly what the Meritage Resort and Spa, and its neighboring sister property, Vista Collina Resort, are planning for the first-ever Moondance Napa Wellness Weekend. Opening with a reception and drum circle on June 24, the four-day series of packages include yoga and other outdoor activities, spa treatments, meditation, a “Celebration of Spring” concert, healthy meals, artisan markets with wellness vendors and more. Sign up for individual packages, or the whole weekend, Thursday through Sunday, June 24–27, 875 Bordeaux Way, Napa. Meritagecollection.com.