Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Somerset, PA

Somerset man charged with false imprisonment after incident at convenience store

By Patrick Buchnowski pbuchnowski@tribdem.com
Posted by 
The Tribune-Democrat
The Tribune-Democrat
 8 days ago

SOMERSET – A Somerset man was jailed on Tuesday, accused of trying to climbing into a woman’s vehicle at a convenience store, prompting her to cry for help, authorities said.

State police in Somerset charged Irving Cruz, 34, of the 200 block of Stoystown Road, with false imprisonment, disorderly conduct, harassment and public drunkenness.

According to a criminal complaint, Cruz followed a woman from the vestibule of the store on North Center Avenue in Somerset Township around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Cruz asked the woman for a ride and when she refused, he allegedly prevented her from closing the door. The woman cried for help, and store customers intervened.

Troopers said when they arrived, they found Cruz under the influence of a controlled substance.

Video surveillance allegedly showed Cruz had been shuffling backward between the gas pumps and jumping into the bushes.

Before Cruz was taken to UPMC Somerset, he continued to act erratically, forcing multiple troopers and EMS workers to restraining and sedate him, the criminal complaint said.

Cruz was arraigned by on-call District Judge Sandra Stevanus, of New Centerville, and sent to the Somerset County Jail after failing to post $10,000 bond.

Community Policy
The Tribune-Democrat

The Tribune-Democrat

Johnstown, PA
3K+
Followers
258
Post
810K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Tribune-Democrat

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Somerset, PA
Crime & Safety
Somerset County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Somerset, PA
County
Somerset County, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#False Imprisonment#Convenience Store#Ems#District
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House approves $715 bln infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives approved a $715 billion surface transportation and water infrastructure bill on Thursday in what Democrats see as an early step toward sweeping infrastructure legislation that Congress hopes to complete in September. The bill, which includes provisions from President Joe...