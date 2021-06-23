Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The Simulation

By Christian M. Chensvold
pacificsun.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the technology became sufficient, video game designers created open-ended worlds in which characters could roam freely. Obstacles were placed in each character’s way, and if characters overcame them their powers were upgraded. Each character’s “will” was controlled by a higher intelligence, namely the player holding the controls. Now, where...

pacificsun.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Simulation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
Virtual Reality
Related
Video Gameskeengamer.com

F1 2021: A Guide to Master the Super Realistic Simulator

Despite the incomplete race calendars and sudden changes within the world of F1 racing, Codemasters is determined to create new and better F1 games each year. This summer, they’re about to bring something challenging and exciting. F1 2021 pushes developed physics models and reworked damage models, which completely change the way you master the game. The game is rather evolutionary than revolutionary. Essentially, it’s a further improved version of F1 2020, so the way you plan ahead for a race is no different. Whether you’re a newcomer or an experienced F1 gamer, this F1 2021 guide to master the super realistic simulator is relevant to anyone!
Video Gamestechacute.com

Could ‘PowerWash Simulator’ Be the Most Satisfying Game Ever?

Many of you might be familiar with the magic of high-pressure water cleaning gear to remove all the grub and aged dirt from surfaces such as the exterior walls of your house, the pathway, decorative elements in the garden, or even bikes or cars. While it’s not easy work, it’s still loads better than scrubbing everything with your hands and a sponge for hours. There are even “satisfying” videos out there, in which you can just enjoy watching really dirty places being powerwashed but now there’s even a video game with this exact theme. It’s called PowerWash Simulator.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

PowerWash Simulator Soap Rework Coming in Next Update

The PowerWash Simulator soap system is getting a serious rework in the next update as part of a plan to stop "soap debt" from halting your progress in the game. PowerWash Simulator is exactly what it says on the tin: a game that's all about grabbing a PowerWasher and cleaning things up. In this case, you're taking on the role of a businessman who is hired to clean some pretty filthy properties. Unfortunately, a game design flaw has been crippling the ability of some players to progress; this problem will soon be fixed with an upcoming change to the way soap works in the game.
Video Gamespockettactics.com

LankyBox Simulator codes – free coins

If you love the LankyBox YouTube channel, we have no doubt that you will also love LankyBox Simulator. This Roblox game lets you take on tough monsters to earn hearts, hatch rare and legendary pets, and even spend time with other LankyBox community members. Like most Roblox games, there are...
CollegesNews 12

LIU opens revolutionary 3D simulation laboratory

A revolutionary 3D simulation laboratory is now open at Long Island University. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday in Brookville to celebrate the launch of the university's new lab. It features a 3D experience platform that uses artificial intelligence and virtual reality to build digital simulations. Officials say the new...
Video GamesGematsu

Konami announces mystery simulation game CRIMESIGHT for PC

Konami has announced mystery simulation game CRIMESIGHT for PC (Steam). A release date was not announced. The company is currently recruiting participants for a closed beta test, which you can apply for by following the official CRIMESIGHT Twitter account and retweeting the this tweet, or joining the CRIMESIGHT Discord Server and responding to the indicated recruitment message with the specified emoji.
Video Gamesmmorpg.com

MMO Simulation SEED Provides Production Update on Buildings

The MMO simulation, SEED, has received a community update providing additional details on buildings and urban environments. Read on for more details. , it’s effectively a SpatialOS game where you manage resources, create and control organizations, run missions, raid colonies, and build alliances with your friends. In fact, back in 2019, the developers announced an alpha for 2020.
Video Gamespockettactics.com

Strongman Simulator codes – free pets and energy boosts

June 23, 2021: We checked for new Strongman Simulator codes. In Strongman Simulator, you must drag incredibly heavy items across an arena, train as much as you can, and use up energy in the gym to become the most muscular Robloxian around. This unique Roblox game also has some cool pets for you to look after and leaderboards to boost the competitive spirit.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Farming Simulator 22 Is Cropping Up On Xbox This November

It's the moment we've all been waiting for - Farming Simulator 22 officially has a release date of November 22 for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S! There's also a new trailer to wet your appetite in the meantime. You'll be able to fulfil your farming fantasies as you tend...
Video GamesInternational Business Times

'Scarlet Nexus' Combat Guide For Beginners

Upgrade weapons, items and character abilities as frequently as possible in “Scarlet Nexus”. Treat psychokinesis as a primary damage source and weapon attacks as resource generators. Certain SAS effects can last entire fights. Combat in “Scarlet Nexus” may seem similar to other fast-paced action games like “Devil May Cry” or...
Agriculturegamefreaks365.com

Farming Simulator 22 release date announced

Giants Software has unveiled the release date, fresh information, and a cinematic teaser for Farming Simulator 22. Farming Simulator has sold over 25 million copies globally since 2008. The game series has launched on all prominent platforms, including consoles, mobile phones, tablets, and PC. In addition to the release date...
Video GamesTrendHunter.com

Train-Simulating Console Controllers

As the simulator category continues to gain steam in the gaming industry, Zuiki launched a specialty train-simulating accessory called the Densha De Go!! Dedicated One Handle Controller. The console controller, designed to work with the Nintendo Switch, brings the train simulator experience to life with its plethora of buttons and levers. The Densha De Go!! controller integrates an advanced gear system that helps the player feel immersed in the experience.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Best price for Treasure Hunter Simulator on Xbox One

Last on sale - Release date 02 Jul 2021. Treasure Hunter Simulator gives you a chance to explore historically important locations worldwide and, by using your metal detectors, to discover that past by finding interesting artefacts and getting to know their historical significance. With locations scattered all over the world,...
Video Gamesmmorpg.com

TitanReach is an Upcoming Social, Skill-Based MMORPG

TitanReach is an upcoming MMORPG from Square Root Studios. And the team hosted an FAQ of sorts over on the Reddit providing tons of details. In TitanReach, you’ll explore a wild land where you’re tasked with discovering your connection to the ancient titans. Interestingly, it looks like TitanReach actually began as a passion project of sorts in 2019 by the studio’s founders, Fish and Unravel. However, they’ve since expanded their team to 16 people with the game currently in the early stages of development.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Tower Defense Simulator: How to Get Accelerator

The Accelerator in Tower Defense Simulator is a ‘Hardcore tower’ which attacks in short bursts. This block needs to charge up between attacks, but then deals huge amounts of damage in a short amount of time. It’s one of the best blocks you can get in Tower Defense Simulator, but to get the Accelerator, be prepared for a pretty long grind.
Technologythegamerhq.com

Car Mechanic Simulator 2018r Free Download For PC

Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 was developed by Red Dot Games. It is published by PlayWay. Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 requires players to fix, paint, and drive cars. The new Junkyard module and Barn Find module allow you to find unique and classic cars. In the Car Editor, you can also add your own car. This highly detailed simulation game allows you to build and expand your repair business empire. The attention to detail is amazing.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Curved Space (PS4) - Review

Curved Space has more twists than an M. Night Shyamalan film festival. No, not those kinds of twists. An outer space twin-stick shooter, the game features a fascinating collection of twisted, inverted landscapes where ships and bullets hug the terrain — upside, downside, inside, and outside. It's a novel and visually-arresting concept, even as it creates visibility and pacing issues. So, is Curved Space more The Sixth Sense (a drum-tight, show-stopping thriller), or closer to The Happening (a meandering jumble of half-finished ideas)? The answer lies somewhere in the middle.
Video GamesDestructoid

The Merits of Lore In Video Games

A little while back, I wrote a bit about how different games use crafting systems. So with the 10-year anniversary of Dark Souls inching ever closer, I thought it prudent to do the same for lore. I can't say I've seen much discourse on the subject, so hopefully I'll be able to write something novel or interesting. Maybe even both!
TechnologyAUTOCAR.co.uk

Under the skin: How to create a better tyre with simulators

Tyre giant Continental aims to cut test mileage for new tyre development by 59,000 miles a year using a driving simulator. Advanced driving simulators have become an intrinsic part of producing cars and engineers can now do a large proportion of chassis development with ‘driver-in-the-loop’ (DIL) simulation. The tools they...
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Xbox Concentration Training Games

Nowadays, we witness the most massive game development for Xbox, either indie, or huge projects. Although there is an antithesis that playing games is harmful to eyes and mental health, video games play an important role in our society. There is an opinion that games can be utilized even in the studying process at schools and universities. In fact, gamers buy relevant products for several reasons: some want to enjoy the touching story, others want to see the game mechanics and features, and there are those want to get pleasure from graphics. However, we would like to pose a question to you: how about using an XBOX game as a concentration trainer? You may not recognize it, but some video games can improve your concentration skills, even on a subconscious level. So, what games are the top dogs for better focusing? Let’s find out!